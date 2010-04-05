Celanese, SABIC Plan Polyacetals

Celanese and Saudi Basic Industries Corp. (SABIC) plan to build a $400 million, 50,000-metric-ton plant to make polyacetals in Saudi Arabia. The plant will get its methanol feedstock from Ibn Sina, an Al Jubayl-based joint venture of SABIC, Celanese, and Duke Energy. The partners plan to begin constructing the plant later this year. Polyacetal resins are engineering polymers commonly used in gears and other functional parts in consumer electronics applications. SABIC purchased GE Plastics in 2007.
