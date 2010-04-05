Companies Ink siRNA Deals

More companies have plans to develop small-interfering-RNA-based drugs. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and Ipsen will work together to improve the delivery of siRNA. The goal is to make novel conjugates of Dicerna's dicer-substrate siRNA molecules and Ipsen's peptide-targeting vectors to develop therapeutics for oncology and endocrinology. In a separate deal, Silence Therapeutics and Dainippon Sumitomo Pharma have expanded an siRNA delivery pact they initiated in August. The new deal adds to the number of disease targets that Dainippon can access through Silence's siRNA stabilization technology and its lipid delivery technology.
