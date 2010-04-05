Earth-Friendly Chlorine

Bayer MaterialScience plans to build an industrial-scale chlorine unit in Germany using new cathode technology that will reduce energy consumption up to 30% and save as much as 10,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions annually compared with standard membrane technology.

According to Bayer, the 20,000-metric-ton-per-year installation will be the first industrial-scale demonstration of oxygen depolarized cathode (ODC) technology in making chlorine, which is used in a wide variety of industrial chemicals and plastics. The unit will be built at Chempark, in Krefeld-Uerdingen, Germany, where Bayer will further process the chlorine into polyurethane precursors.

The new unit, which will start up in the first half of 2011, will be similar to a traditional chlor-alkali membrane separation plant, says Hans-Joachim Wittig, Bayer’s climate and energy leader. However, the new process substitutes a proprietary cathode in place of a traditional cathode, such as nickel, in the electrolysis of a salt solution.

Use of high-purity oxygen lowers the voltage in the brine cell, Wittig notes, saving electricity and thereby reducing CO 2 emissions. The lower voltage, however, also limits output of hydrogen, a valuable by-product.

“It would be a great achievement if they could actually reduce energy consumption by 30%,” Westport, Conn.-based consultant Rick Narang says. Energy costs can account for anywhere from 50 to 75% of the cost of chlorine production. But although the energy cost savings look considerable, says L. Calvert Curlin, a consultant based in Naples, Fla., the loss of by-product hydrogen may make some industrial users think twice before adopting the Bayer technology.

