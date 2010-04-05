Hexion To Make Vinyl Esters In China

Hexion Specialty Chemicals has formed a joint venture with Chinese chemical producer Shanxi Sanwei to produce Hexion's VeoVa vinyl esters in Shanxi province. VeoVa is used as an ingredient in water-based coatings, dispersible powders, and adhesives. Hexion claims that VeoVa helps reduce emissions from volatile organic compounds in wood coatings and stains and increases the weather resistance of adhesives and mortars. The partners expect to complete the new facility in the third quarter of 2011.
