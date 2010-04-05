Lenzing Ups Fiber Capacity Again

For the second time in four months, Austrian cellulosic fiber maker Lenzing has outlined plans to increase and upgrade its global capacity. In China, Lenzing says, it will spend $74 million to double annual capacity over the next two years, to 140,000 metric tons. Cellulosic fibers are widely used in a variety of home textile and apparel applications. Lenzing also plans to spend $31 million over the next 15 months to switch production at the Lenzing, Austria, site from standard rayon fibers to modal fibers, which are less prone to stretching when damp. The firm also says it is considering building a fiber plant in India. The latest expansion plan comes on top of $175 million in investments the firm outlined in December, including increasing fiber capacity in Indonesia and Heiligen-kreuz, Austria (C&EN, Dec. 21, 2009, page 22).
