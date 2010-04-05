Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Lenzing Ups Fiber Capacity Again

Eastward Expansion: Plans call for doubling cellulosic capacity in China

by Marc S. Reisch
April 5, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 14
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

For the second time in four months, Austrian fiber maker Lenzing has outlined plans to increase its global capacity.

The cellulosic fiber specialist says it will invest $105 million to double capacity at its Nanjing, China, site, and upgrade capacity at its home base in Lenzing, Austria. In addition, the firm says it is planning to build a fiber plant in India.

In China, Lenzing says it will spend $74 million to bring annual capacity over the next two years up to 140,000 metric tons. Cellulosic fibers are widely used in a variety of home textile and apparel applications. The increase in capacity at Nanjing, "will meet the fast-growing demand for standard cellulose fibers in Asia," says Peter Untersperger, board of management chairman.

Lenzing also plans to spend $31 million over the next 15 months to switch production at the Lenzing, Austria, site from standard rayon fibers to modal fibers, which are less prone to stretch when damp. Friedrich Weninger, Lenzing's board member responsible for the fibers business, points out that, "Modal has turned out to be a global export success over the past years, particularly in Asia." Switching the site over to modal fiber production enables Lenzing to meet growing global demand.

The latest expansion plan comes on top of $175 million in projects the firm outlined in December. At that time, Lenzing said it would increase fiber capacity in Indonesia and Heiligenkreuz, Austria, and remodel its Grimsby, England, lyocell plant (C&EN, Dec. 21, 2009, page 22). Lyocell is a high-performance cellulosic fiber.

Once the China and Indonesia expansions are complete, Lenzing says it will have global cellulosic fiber capacity of 770,000 tons per year. About half of its global capacity will then be in Asia.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Covestro to build complex in China
Citing tariffs and labor, Lenzing delays a cellulosic fiber plant
Lenzing will build U.S. fiber plant

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE