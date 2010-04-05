Lyondell To Pay For Site Cleanup

LyondellBasell has settled environmental claims brought by EPA, the Department of Commerce, and the Department of the Interior. The company will pay a total of about $162 million in cash for the cleanup of 15 hazardous waste sites across various states. About two-thirds of the money will go into a custodial trust, and the rest will be used to fulfill Lyondell's obligations at six Superfund sites. The government has another $1.1 billion in claims against Lyondell but anticipates getting only a fraction of the money owed as a creditor under Lyondell's bankruptcy reorganization plan.
