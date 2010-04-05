Advertisement

Physical Chemistry

Naming New Elements

April 5, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 14
The International Union of Pure & Applied Chemistry has approved the name copernicum for element 112. While Copernicus' contributions to astronomy and Earth's place in the universe are undisputed, I ask myself what his connection is to the periodic table. All the scientists who have been honored with an element named after them have had some connection with the periodic table, atomic theory, atoms, or a means to create new atoms and isotopes.

It is my opinion that this tradition should have been continued. There are plenty of scientists who made notable contributions in this area who would have been worthy of the honor, such as Avogadro, Dalton, Moseley, Aston, Lavoisier, Cavendish, Priestley, and Ramsay, to name just a few. Copernicus has already been honored with a large crater on the moon and an astronomical observatory, which are fitting and proper. Only five unnamed elements are left before the seventh row is filled. Let's follow tradition and name these elements after someone with a connection to atoms and the periodic table.

J. Daniel Marsh
Oak Ridge, Tenn.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

