Pfizer And Teva Tussle Over Viagra

Pfizer has sued Israel's Teva Pharmaceutical Industries to prevent it from selling a generic version of Viagra. Teva has conditional FDA approval to market sildenafil citrate, pending both the expiration of a Pfizer patent in March 2012 and the outcome of this new patent litigation. In its lawsuit Pfizer claims the generic version would infringe on another patent that doesn't expire until October 2019. In 2009, Pfizer's sales of the erectile dysfunction drug were $1.9 billion.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter