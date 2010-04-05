Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Safety

Sodium Azide Precautions

April 5, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 14
Advertisement

Most Popular in Safety

Two recent articles refer to the hazards of working with sodium azide (NaN3) (C&EN, Jan. 11, page 4, and Nov. 9, 2009, page 8). American Azide Corp., a division of American Pacific Corp. (AMPAC), has safely produced more than 9 million kg of sodium azide over the past 17 years. The azide ion is an extremely useful nucleophile that has been used safely for many years at companies such as AMPAC Fine Chemicals (AFC, formerly Aerojet Fine Chemicals). AFC has used this reagent on a commercial scale for more than 50 years in the production of intermediates for the pharmaceutical and defense industries. Sodium azide is the reagent of choice for the production of primary amines, isocyanates, and several heterocyclic compounds and is widely used in the synthesis of a number of pharmaceuticals, including Avapro, Diovan, and Tamiflu.

As with many chemicals deemed hazardous, sodium azide can be safely handled and used in large-scale chemical processes as long as certain precautions are taken (see, for example, Chemical Market Reporter, Jan. 3, 2005, page 267). Incompatibility of sodium azide with certain heavy metals is well-known. However, the reactivity of NaN3 with acids to form hydrazoic acid is not well publicized.

The formation of hydrazoic acid, and in particular condensation of neat hydrazoic acid, must be avoided under all possible conditions. As chemists and engineers, we should understand the true hazards of the chemical involved and then put controls in place to handle it safely. Finally, we should be vigilant in our education of chemists regarding the safe handling of these compounds, whether in university, industrial, or government laboratories.

Kent Richman
Vice President, Research & Product Development, American Pacific Corp.
Las Vegas

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Azides safely used to synthesize diamines
Chemical Safety: Benzotriazole-1-sulfonyl Azide
More On Sodium Azide

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE