Styron Appoints Pappas To Top Post

Bain Capital affiliate STY Acquisition has named Christopher D. Pappas, 54, CEO of Styron Corp. Last month, Dow Chemical announced it was selling its styrenics and polycarbonate unit to the Boston-based private equity firm for $1.6 billion (C&EN, March 8, page 11). Pappas was briefly CEO of Nova Chemicals when that firm was purchased by Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates-based International Petroleum Investment Co. (IPIC). He was also Nova's president and chief operating officer and led that company's styrenics unit at one time. He had been with Dow from 1978 to 1995.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter