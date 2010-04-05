Thermo, Lilly In Supply-Chain Deal

Thermo Fisher Scientific and Eli Lilly & Co. have expanded a clinical-trial-materials supply agreement. Lilly says the deal will reduce the cost of drug development and speed delivery of innovative medicines to patients. Under the terms of a new five-year agreement, by summer, Fisher Clinical Services will take over responsibility for Lilly's in-house clinical-trial-materials manufacturing, packing, and labeling operation at Lilly Technology Center North, in Indianapolis. By the end of the year, Fisher will handle distribution of clinical-trial materials for Lilly throughout North America. As part of the deal, Fisher will buy Lilly manufacturing equipment.
