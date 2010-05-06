Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

How Aging Damages Memory

Neuroscience: Exploring the mechanism behind memory impairment points to a possible solution

by Sophie L. Rovner
May 6, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 19
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

The results of a recent study into the origin of age-related memory impairment offer hope that this type of cognitive decline can be reversed (Science 2010, 328, 753).

Prior research suggested that gene expression employed by the brain for memory consolidation is partly controlled by acetylation of histones, the proteins around which DNA is wrapped. Other research indicated that gene expression in the brain is also affected by aging. In the new study, André Fischer, a neuroscientist at the European Neuroscience Institute, in Göttingen, Germany, and coworkers looked for evidence of a link between these two hypotheses.

Working with mice, the researchers found that aging reduces the animals’ ability to acetylate a lysine on the H4 histone, which hampers expression of genes involved in memory formation. Fischer's team also showed that injecting aging mice with the histone deacetylase inhibitor suberoylanilide hydroxamic acid (SAHA) increases acetylation of the H4 lysine and restores the learning ability of the mice.

J. David Sweatt, a neurobiologist at the University of Alabama, Birmingham, writes in a commentary about the work that "the study presents a major advance in thinking about the role of histone modifications in synaptic plasticity and memory formation." But he cautions against attributing "all of the memory disruption and pharmacological rescue effects in the aged animals to a single histone modification" (Science 2010, 328, 701).

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE