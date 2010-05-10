Barrett L. Scallet, 93, a retired Anheuser-Busch chemist, died on Feb. 5, in Fort Myers, Fla., of complications from a hip-replacement surgery.
Born in St. Louis, Scallet earned a B.S. in chemical engineering in 1937 and a Ph.D. in chemistry from Washington University in St. Louis in 1946.
He worked in R&D at Anheuser-Busch for 42 years, retiring in 1980 as director of corn products research. He created the original Anheuser-Busch storage system that allows samples of beer to be preserved indefinitely, enabling brewmasters to maintain a baseline of taste and other properties. He is credited with numerous patents and scientific publications.
Scallet was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1942 and serving at one time as president of the St. Louis Section.
He enjoyed an active retirement, in which he consulted, volunteered for the Planetary Society and the National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration, and supported Washington University’s School of Engineering by endowing several university scholarships. Scallet also competed in national and international tennis tournaments, ultimately becoming the number one player in the U.S. Tennis Association’s 90s age group.
Scallet is survived by his wife of 67 years, Norma; his daughters Patricia and Leslie Scallet Lieberman; and three grandchildren. He was predeceased by his son, Andrew.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter