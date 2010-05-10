Call for nominations for Nichols Medal

The ACS New York Section is accepting nominations for the 2011 William H. Nichols Medal. The award is presented annually in recognition of an outstanding contribution in the field of chemistry. It consists of a gold medal, a bronze replica, and $5,000.
Investigators who have published a significant and original contribution in any field of chemistry during the five calendar years prior to the medal's presentation meeting, which will be held in March 2011, are eligible for consideration.
Nominations are due on May 31, and application forms are available from the section's website at newyorkacs.org. Send questions to Marilyn Jespersen at njesper1@optonline.net.
