Celanese Acquires DuPont LCP Business

Celanese has acquired DuPont’s business in liquid-crystal polymers (LCPs), which are high-performance engineering resins used in electronics and medical applications. The deal includes DuPont’s Zenite LCPs and Thermx polycyclohexylene-dimethylene terephthalate. Combined, the products had sales of about $40 million last year. DuPont acquired Thermx and some of the LCPs from Eastman Chemical in 2003. Celanese is already a player in the business with its Vectra LCPs. Celanese CEO David N. Weidman says the products will help the firm respond to a “globalizing customer base, especially in the high-growth electrical and electronics application segments.”
