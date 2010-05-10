Advertisement

Policy

Chemical Toxicity Database Is Released

by Cheryl Hogue
May 10, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 19
The public can gain access to studies about toxicity and potential health effects of chemicals in a new database from EPA. Called ToxRefDB, the database provides access to 30 years’ worth of test results, EPA says. “Results from chemical testing are scattered throughout different sources,” says Robert Kavlock, director of EPA’s National Center for Computational Toxicology. “ToxRefDB allows the public to search, find, and compare available studies.” Searches use all or part of a chemical’s name or a Chemical Abstracts Service Registry Number. Results include all publicly available data on hazard, exposure, and risk assessment for a substance, as well as previously unpublished studies linking the chemical to cancer or reproductive or developmental problems. The database is part of EPA’s online information warehouse that collects information from some 500 public sources on tens of thousands of chemicals. ToxRefDB is available at actor.epa.gov/toxrefdb.

