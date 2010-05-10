Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Chemistry’s First Definitive Silylidyne

As a metal alkylidyne analog, Mo≡Si complex broadens the scope of organometallic chemistry

by Stephen K. Ritter
May 10, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 19
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Alexander Filippou
Credit: Alexander Filippou

Transition-metal complexes containing a metal-carbon triple bond, known as metal alkylidynes, are among the most important organometallic compounds—they are in part the basis of Nobel-Prize-winning research on olefin metathesis. Alexander C. Filippou and coworkers at the University of Bonn, in Germany, have broadened the scope of this chemistry by preparing the first silicon analog, a molybdenum silylidyne (Angew. Chem. Int. Ed. 2010, 49, 3296). Filippou’s group and others have previously synthesized germanium, tin, and lead congeners of alkylidyne complexes. But isolating the silicon analog has remained one of silicon chemistry’s most challenging targets. The problem has been finding a suitable organosilicon(II) precursor, Filippou says. His team recently came up with one in the form of a bulky arylsilicon chloride stabilized by an imidazole N-heterocyclic carbene (Chem. Eur. J. 2010, 16, 2866). Treating this carbene-chlorosilylene adduct with a molybdenum complex and subsequently heating the stable Mo=Si intermediate product with a carbene-trapping triarylborane led to the molybdenum silylidyne complex shown, C5H5(CO)2Mo≤SiR, where R is a bulky substituted phenyl. Isolating the metal silylidyne shows the potential of carbene-chlorosilylene adducts for generating novel compounds with silicon multiple bonds and opens the door to potential new chemistry of silylidyne complexes, the researchers note.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE