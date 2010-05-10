Daimler, Toray Collaborate On Carbon Fiber

Toray Industries and Daimler will team up to develop car parts made from carbon fiber composites. According to the terms of the alliance, Toray will develop materials, parts designs, and molding processes, and Daimler will figure out how to incorporate the parts in vehicles. Toray, the world’s largest producer of carbon fiber, and its competitors have faced pressure to sell carbon fiber since business with aircraft manufacturers slowed about two years ago. Last year, Mitsubishi Rayon entered into a similar pact with BMW and the German materials producer SGL (C&EN, Nov. 9, 2009, page 24).
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter