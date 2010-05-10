Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Emissions Verification

May 10, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 19
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

I applaud C&EN for highlighting the importance of verification of emissions as part of any climate-change deal (C&EN, March 8, page 34). The alternative path of relying on software-based inventory calculations creates the potential for accounting fraud with far greater and longer lasting consequences than Enron, the subprime crisis, or anything heretofore imagined.

Fortunately, the current state of emissions monitoring is more advanced than the article suggests. Numerous commercially available continuous emissions-monitoring technologies are in use around the world today. One of those technologies is cavity ring-down spectroscopy (CRDS), pioneered by Stanford University's Richard Zare. CRDS is used to measure trace gases from airplanes, moving vehicles, and fixed towers. It also ascertains efficacy of carbon sequestration techniques in green building materials and in pilot programs to measure emissions from wide-area landfills—an entirely new capability.

Dozens of different gas species can be measured by CRDS, including the three most prevalent greenhouse gases: water, carbon dioxide, and methane. Environmental justice organizations and the Environmental Protection Agency have been using CRDS to map real-time methane emissions in and around refineries and chemical plants in New Orleans with an analyzer mounted in the trunk of a rental car. The California Air Resources Board is putting in place a network of seven measurement stations to calculate and track methane fluctuations in the Golden State on a continuous basis.

Scientists and engineers have created the technology to accurately track greenhouse gas concentrations and their sources. It is now up to the policy makers to decide if and how to use it to shape effective and well-informed climate policies.

Gregor Hsiao
San Jose, Calif.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
US methane emissions exceed EPA’s data
U.S. lawsuits favoring climate action are most successful in renewable energy, efficiency matters
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Greenhouse gas emissions may impact future wind energy generation

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE