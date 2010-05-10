Eugene Brown, 78, a professor of chemistry at Nassau Community College, died on Jan. 21 at his home in the Village of Hempstead, N.Y.
Born in Jamaica, N.Y., Brown earned a B.S. in chemistry in 1953 from New York University and then went on to serve in the Army in Korea. Later, he returned to NYU, where he received an M.S. in chemistry in 1960.
Brown held several industry positions from 1955 to 1965, working as an organic chemist at companies such as Universal Oil Products, where he received a patent in the area of catalytic hydrogenation.
He then moved into academia, joining the chemistry department at the C. W. Post campus of Long Island University in 1965. Four years later, he transferred to the chemistry department at Nassau Community College, serving as its chair from 1969 to 1973. Brown was promoted to full professor there in 1984.
A health consultant and lecturer dedicated to providing information on natural and alternative health care, he was also an entrepreneur and co-owner of Betar Pharmacy & House of Herbs.
Brown was a member of ACS, joining in 1958. He was active in the Long Island subsection of the ACS New York Section, serving as chair in 2007 and later as director-at-large. In 2008, he received the New York State Chancellor’s Award.
He is survived by his daughter, Kathy Valoy; three grandchildren; and his former wife, Sylvia Lovell.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter