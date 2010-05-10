Evonik Invests In Technology

Evonik Industries has installed high-throughput experimentation (HTE) technology at its facility in Maastricht, the Netherlands. The firm says the new setup will help its colorants business increase experiment quality and reduce development times for customers in the paints and coatings industry. “HTE reduces our time to market to a minimum, enabling maximum flexibility and rapid handling of lab work,” says Matthias Creutz, head of Evonik’s colorants business.
