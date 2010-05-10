G . Krishna Vemulapalli, 74, an associate professor emeritus of chemistry at the University of Arizona, Tucson, died of heart failure at his home in Tucson on Feb. 14.
Born in India, Vemulapalli studied there at Andhra University, graduating with a master’s degree in 1957. He immigrated to the U.S. the following year and went on to receive a Ph.D. in 1961 from Pennsylvania State University under Lionel Goodman.
An advocate for the study of philosophy from a scientific perspective, Vemulapalli’s interests included physical chemistry, the foundations of fundamental physical theories, and literature. His philosophical investigations focused on reductionism in chemistry, theories of the chemical bond, and thermodynamics.
He authored three books: “Physical Chemistry,” “Invitation to Physical Chemistry,” and the novel “Sankar and the Chemistry Crime Committee.”
Vemulapalli is survived by his wife, Carolyn; three sons, Mohan, Chander, and Nathan; and two granddaughters.
