George F. Foy, 93, a retired industrial chemist, died on Feb. 22 at his home in West Chester, Pa.
Foy grew up in Charleston, W.Va., and graduated cum laude from the University of Charleston with a bachelor’s degree in chemistry in 1948.
He began his career as a research chemist with FMC, in South Charleston, before working as a technical service engineer for Davison Chemical, a division of W.R. Grace, in Baltimore. He also worked as an assistant editor for Chemical Week magazine in New York City.
Foy later served as a manager of commercial development, first for personal care firm Shulton, in Clifton, N.J., and then for Chemetron, in New York City. After that, he founded the consulting firm Chemical Business Development, in Montclair, N.J.
He was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1945. He was also a member of the Chemical Marketing Research Association and a fellow of the American Institute of Chemists. He enjoyed classical music and was a violin maker.
Foy is survived by his wife of 65 years, Dessell; his daughters Maureen Brown, Sheila LaCouture, and Michelle Jordan; and seven grandchildren.
