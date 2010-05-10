Graduate Fellowships Available In Organic Chemistry

The ACS Division of Organic Chemistry is seeking applicants for its 2010–11 graduate organic chemistry fellowships for Ph.D. students in their third or fourth year of study. Applications are available online at organicdivision.org/fellowships.html and should be e-mailed along with three letters of recommendation to Huw Davies at hmdavie@emory.edu. The applicant's name should appear in the subject line. Contact Melanie Sanford at (734) 615-0451 or mssanfor@umich.edu for more information. The deadline for applications is May 28.
