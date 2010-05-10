Malcolm MacCoss Wins Medicinal Chemistry Award

Malcolm MacCoss, founder of Bohicket Pharma Consulting, is the winner of the 2010 ACS Division of Medicinal Chemistry Award. The award is given every two years to a scientist or team whose research has, directly or indirectly, had a significant effect on the field. MacCoss will receive the award during the 2010 National Medicinal Chemistry Symposium, which will be held at the University of Minnesota in June.
Prior to starting Bohicket Pharma Consulting, MacCoss was vice president of the chemical research group at Schering-Plough. He began his pharmaceutical career at Merck as a research fellow and rose through the ranks to become vice president of basic chemistry and drug discovery sciences. At Merck, he led a medicinal chemistry group that synthesized Emend (aprepitant) for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting. He is also a coinventor of the diabetes drugs Januvia (sitagliptin phosphate) and Janumet (sitagliptin combined with metformin). MacCoss was inducted into the division's hall of fame in 2009.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter