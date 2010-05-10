Merck Acquires Ariad Cancer Drug

Merck & Co. has acquired development and worldwide commercialization rights for ridaforolimus, an Ariad Pharmaceuticals drug now in Phase III trials as a treatment for metastatic soft-tissue and bone cancers. Merck will pay Ariad $50 million up front and up to $514 million in milestone payments. The two firms started collaborating on the drug, a small-molecule inhibitor of the cell proliferation protein mTOR, in July 2007. Ariad says the deal will allow it to devote resources to two other cancer therapies in its pipeline.
