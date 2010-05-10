Micro-, Nanofluidics Nominations Wanted

The journal Analytical Chemistry, published by ACS, is seeking nominations for the 2010 Young Innovator Award. The award honors the contributions of an individual who has demonstrated exceptional technical advancement and innovation in the field of micro- or nanofluidics in his or her early career. Nominees must have received their doctorate within the past 15 years.
The award will be presented in October at the 14th International Conference on Miniaturized Systems for Chemistry & Life Sciences (μTAS 2010), which will be held in Groningen, the Netherlands. The award consists of $2,500, a plaque, and up to $1,500 in travel expenses to the conference.
Nominators should provide a statement describing the importance of the nominee's work, a copy of their curriculum vitae, and any pertinent publications. Seconding letters are recommended but not required.
Nominations are due on June 1 and should include a nomination letter that identifies the nominee's innovations and any relevant papers, a curriculum vitae, and up to two seconding letters. Self-nominations are allowed. Send nominations to anchem@unc.edu.
