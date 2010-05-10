Multiagency Grants Target Innovation

The Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration is soliciting applications for a new grant program offering up to $1 million each to six regional teams “with the most innovative ideas to drive technology commercialization and entrepreneurship.” On top of this, NIH and NSF are offering current grantees in their Small Business Innovation Research programs that partner with the winning lead teams up to a total of $6 million in additional funding. Calling it the “i6 Challenge,” the agencies are seeking ground-breaking ideas that will accelerate commercialization of products and new-venture formation in the U.S. Applicants are expected to identify real or persistent problems in getting products from the research phase to development. They also need to bring together a well-qualified team and partners, and demonstrate that the proposed effort will be sustained. The deadline for applications is July 15, and the project period is two years.
