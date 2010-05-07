Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Nanotechnology: Physicists Capture First Images Of Atomic Spin

by Stephen K. Ritter
May 7, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 19
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Andre Kubetzka
Credit: Andre Kubetzka

Spintronics based on controlling the intrinsic “up” and “down” spin of electrons in individual atoms may one day replace conventional electronics that are based on manipulating tens of thousands of atoms at a time. Although spintronic devices are in development, no one has actually “seen” the electron spin in individual atoms, until now. A team of physicists led by Andre Kubetzka of the University of Hamburg and Saw-Wai Hla of Ohio University visualized atomic spin by using a spin-polarized scanning tunneling microscope fitted with an iron-coated tip to manipulate cobalt atoms on a manganese substrate under ultrahigh vacuum at 10 K (Nat. Nanotechnol., DOI: 10.1038/nnano.2010.64).

The spins of the cobalt atoms are strongly coupled to the alignment of spins in the manganese substrate, which order magnetically in a spiral fashion. As a result, when the team uses the iron tip to reposition individual cobalt atoms, the direction of the cobalt atoms’ electron spins shifts. In images captured by the scientists, including the one shown, the cobalt atoms appear as a single-lobed protrusion when the electron spin direction is “up” and as a double-lobed (broad) protrusion when the spin direction is “down.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Surface plasmons drive single-bond chemistry
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Diamond Sparks Single-Protein EPR
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Scientists See Atomic Distortions In Crystals

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE