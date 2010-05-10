Paul Olynyk, 91, an emeritus associate professor of chemistry at Cleveland State University, died on March 5.
Born to Ukranian immigrants in Ymir, British Columbia, Olynyk earned an undergraduate degree from McGill University in 1939. He then completed a Ph.D. in physical chemistry at the University of Toronto in 1944.
After serving as a researcher for a number of organizations, Olynyk was employed as a research chemist for Sherwin-Williams from 1952 to 1957 and for Glidden until 1959. He then joined Fenn College, which later became Cleveland State, and taught chemistry and environmental science classes until retiring in 1989. He continued to teach biological chemistry at Cuyahoga Community College, in Cleveland, until suffering a stroke in May 2009.
Olynyk was an ardent antiwar and environmental activist; he organized peace rallies, spearheaded the cleanup of local lakes, and was an early proponent of recycling efforts.
He is survived by his wife, Maryanne; his sons Frank, Phillip, David, and John-Paul; his daughters Kathy Smith-Hundley and Sarah; nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
