People

Richard (Doc) Kieft

by Susan J. Ainsworth
May 10, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 19
Richard (Doc) Kieft, 64, an emeritus professor of chemistry at Monmouth College, in Illinois, died of pancreatic cancer on Sept. 16, 2009.

Born in Danville, Pa., Kieft earned a bachelor’s degree in chemistry at Dickinson College, in Carlisle, Pa., in 1967 and a Ph.D. in chemistry at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, in 1973.

After two years as a postdoctoral teaching associate at Tulane University, he joined the faculty of Monmouth College in 1975. He was promoted to full professor in 1989 and in 2002 became Monmouth’s first Garrett W. Thiessen Chair of Chemistry. Kieft served as a member of the college’s Board of Trustees for three years. He retired from teaching a full course load in 2006 but remained active in supporting the chemistry department.

In 1988, Kieft became the first-ever recipient of the Sears-Roebuck Foundation Award for Teaching Excellence & Campus Leadership. He was selected to be Professor of the Year by the student body in 1995. And he was a member of ACS, joining in 1968.

He is survived by two brothers, John and James.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

