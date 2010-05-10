Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Roy H. Bible Jr.

by Susan J. Ainsworth
May 10, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 19
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Roy H. Bible Jr., 83, a retired industrial senior research fellow, died in Rochester, Minn., on April 19, after a prolonged illness.

Bible served in the Army in World War II and then attended the University of Maine and Virginia Military Institute before earning a bachelor’s degree from Virginia Polytechnic Institute & State University under the GI Bill. He received a Ph.D. in chemistry from the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, in 1952.

He then began a career with G. D. Searle, in Skokie, Ill., remaining with the company for more than 50 years as it became part of Monsanto, Pharmacia, and then Pfizer. He retired as a senior research fellow at Pfizer in 2003 and began his own consulting firm afterward.

Starting out as a bench medicinal chemist at Searle, Bible developed an interest in the application of nuclear magnetic resonance spectrometry in chemical structure elucidation. He wrote two seminal books on the interpretation of NMR spectra, shared 26 patents, and was coauthor of 38 peer-reviewed papers.

Bible was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1952. He received the Distinguished Service Award from the ACS Chicago Section, in which he served as program chair and, for more than 40 years, as councilor. Bible also received the Merit Award of the Chicago Technical Societies and the Honor Scroll from the Illinois Institute of Chemists.

He was the first chairman of the Virginia Tech Chemistry Department Advisory Council; was an adjunct professor at the University of Illinois, Chicago; and was a past-president of the Chicago Chemists’ Club.

Bible enjoyed hiking, lapidary work, silversmithing, photography, and painting.

He is survived by his wife of more than 50 years, Harriett; his son, Keith; and two granddaughters.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Peter G. Arvan
Peter A. S. Smith
Edgar F. Westrum Jr.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE