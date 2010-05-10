Roy H. Bible Jr., 83, a retired industrial senior research fellow, died in Rochester, Minn., on April 19, after a prolonged illness.
Bible served in the Army in World War II and then attended the University of Maine and Virginia Military Institute before earning a bachelor’s degree from Virginia Polytechnic Institute & State University under the GI Bill. He received a Ph.D. in chemistry from the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, in 1952.
He then began a career with G. D. Searle, in Skokie, Ill., remaining with the company for more than 50 years as it became part of Monsanto, Pharmacia, and then Pfizer. He retired as a senior research fellow at Pfizer in 2003 and began his own consulting firm afterward.
Starting out as a bench medicinal chemist at Searle, Bible developed an interest in the application of nuclear magnetic resonance spectrometry in chemical structure elucidation. He wrote two seminal books on the interpretation of NMR spectra, shared 26 patents, and was coauthor of 38 peer-reviewed papers.
Bible was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1952. He received the Distinguished Service Award from the ACS Chicago Section, in which he served as program chair and, for more than 40 years, as councilor. Bible also received the Merit Award of the Chicago Technical Societies and the Honor Scroll from the Illinois Institute of Chemists.
He was the first chairman of the Virginia Tech Chemistry Department Advisory Council; was an adjunct professor at the University of Illinois, Chicago; and was a past-president of the Chicago Chemists’ Club.
Bible enjoyed hiking, lapidary work, silversmithing, photography, and painting.
He is survived by his wife of more than 50 years, Harriett; his son, Keith; and two granddaughters.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter