Saltigo Links With Syngenta To Expand

Saltigo, the custom synthesis arm of Lanxess, will expand production at its Leverkusen, Germany, site through a unique agreement with one of its customers. Crop protection chemical maker Syngenta will invest about $65 million to add capacity for making agrochemical ingredients. Three active ingredients and intermediates facilities will be expanded with the addition of new reactors for multistage synthesis. The project is scheduled to be completed by the end of this year. The two companies have worked together for more than 15 years.
