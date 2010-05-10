Schrödinger Wins Investment From Gates

Microsoft cofounder Bill Gates has invested in the computational chemistry company Schrödinger through Cascade Investment, his investment arm. Schrödinger isn’t disclosing the size of the investment, but Gates told the Wall Street Journal that it is $10 million. Schrödinger has about 140 employees, more than half of whom are Ph.D. chemists. Its traditional business is selling chemical simulation software to drug companies. More recently, it has entered drug discovery collaborations that include milestone payments.
