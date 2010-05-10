Solutia Acquires Window Films Company

Beefing up its line of specialty films, Solutia has acquired Singapore-based Novomatrix for $73 million from Globamatrix Holdings and private equity firm MAFLP Investments. With annual sales of about $34 million, Novomatrix makes window films for automotive and architectural applications. Solutia says the acquisition expands its window films presence in the emerging regions of Southeast Asia and the Middle East.R
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter