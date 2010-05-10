Vertellus Acquires Insect Repellants

Vertellus Specialties has acquired McLaughlin Gormley King’s insect repellant business, including formulas based on N,N-diethyl-m-toluamide (DEET). No physical assets or personnel are involved. Vertellus calls itself the world’s largest manufacturer of DEET, which it makes in Greensboro, N.C. The company says merging the two insect repellent product families will help it assist customers, particularly in the European Union, that are facing DEET-related regulatory challenges.
