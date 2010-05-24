Agilent Completes Varian Acquisition

Following Federal Trade Commission approval, Agilent has completed its $1.5 billion acquisition of fellow instrument maker Varian, advancing its strategy to become a leader in bioanalytical instrumentation. Completion of the deal, struck in July 2009, was delayed as the two awaited government clearances. To satisfy European regulators, Agilent earlier agreed to sell its micro gas chromatography business to Switzerland’s Inficon and three Varian businesses to Bruker (C&EN, March 15, page 28).
