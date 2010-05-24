BASF Signs Japanese Cobranding Deal

Emulating the Intel Inside logo seen on many personal computers, household cleaning erasers from Japan’s Wako will bear BASF’s logo with the message “Contains high-quality foam Basotect from BASF.” Cobranding deals involving chemical companies are relatively rare. Basotect is an abrasive foam made from melamine resins that works like a “soft sandpaper” to remove stains from surfaces.
