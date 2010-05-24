Bayer Establishes San Francisco Hub

Bayer HealthCare will establish a biotech research center in San Francisco, moving 65 researchers from laboratories in Richmond, Calif. Bayer will occupy a facility initially leased by Pfizer to launch a similar biotech hub. Pfizer canceled its plans some time after it announced the purchase of Wyeth. Bayer’s U.S. Innovation Center will also house its hematology research program, which is currently located in Richmond. Bayer estimates it will spend $30 million on leasing fees and equipment at the facility over the next 10 years. Nektar Therapeutics is also leasing space in the building, which is near the Mission Bay campus of the University of California, San Francisco.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter