Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Too Many Chemistry Grads

May 24, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 21
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

I have been skeptical of industry and government calls for more science education and more science graduates. Here is my punt on the issue, in which I make a number of heroic assumptions.

My focus is on chemistry graduates. Using Department of Education numbers for 2007–08, the total number of chemistry graduates receiving B.S., M.S., or Ph.D. degrees was 16,200. Now for the guesswork: About 850,000 people are employed in the chemical industry. If one-third of these employees are chemistry graduates, and they work for 40 years, there is a need for about 7,000 graduates per year.

So where do the new graduates go? I could not find data on the need for chemistry graduates in the medical, pharmaceutical, and electronics businesses. But with downsizing in these areas and outsourcing to countries such as India, demand could be low and unlikely to bridge the gap between the number of people looking for a job and available jobs needing chemists.

Tens of thousands of well-trained and experienced people have been laid off and will be available for research and production jobs should there be any new employment. I therefore believe C&EN and others may be misleading our youngsters. Please prove me wrong.

Malcolm L. Watts
Kennett Square, Pa.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Off The Chart
Defending Job Opportunities
An Analysis Of C&EN Articles

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE