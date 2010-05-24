Colorado High Schoolers Recognized

Colorado’s best and brightest chemistry students and their teachers were honored on April 27 at the 32nd Annual Award Banquet held at Colorado School of Mines, in Golden. Twenty-nine high school chemistry students received medals at the banquet, and 62 additional medals were presented at award ceremonies throughout the state.
Alan Albrandt, from Westminster High School, in Adams County, received the 2010 Outstanding Chemistry Teacher of the Year medal and a check for $300 from ACS.
The festivities attracted more than 160 students, parents, teachers, and ACS members who attended the dinner, which was followed with a presentation by Lee Marek, self-described “weird scientist extraordinaire.” His talk, “Demonstrations from the Classroom to the David Letterman Show,” showcased “exo-charmic” experiments and thoroughly entertained the audience.
The program is cosponsored annually by the ACS Colorado Section and the Colorado Chemistry Teachers Association.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter