Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

George W. Roberts

by Susan J. Ainsworth
May 24, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 21
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

George W. Roberts, 71, a professor emeritus of chemical and biomolecular engineering at North Carolina State University, died on April 5, after a short illness.

Roberts received a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from Cornell University in 1961 and a doctorate in chemical engineering from Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1965.

He then worked at Rohm and Haas, Washington University in St. Louis, Engelhard Minerals & Chemicals, and Air Products & Chemicals. In 1989, he joined NC State’s department of chemical engineering as a professor and department head, retiring in 2006. He obtained sizable grants there for recruitment and development, graduate education and facilities improvement, and research on alternative fuels.

He also helped to establish the $37 million National Science Foundation Science & Technology Center for Environmentally Responsible Solvents & Processes at NC State in 1999. He led research initiatives focused on the continuous polymerization of monomers in supercritical fluids.

Roberts is listed as coinventor on 19 U.S. patents, author or coauthor on more than 65 technical papers, and author of a textbook, “Chemical Reactions and Chemical Reactors.”

A fellow of the American Institute of Chemical Engineers, Roberts received its national Outstanding Student Chapter Adviser Award. He also received the NC State Alumni Association Outstanding Teacher Award, the Alcoa Foundation Distinguished Engineering Research Award, the Ralph R. Teetor Award from the Society of Automotive Engineers, and the Distinguished Faculty Award from Washington University. He was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1966.

Roberts is survived by his wife, Mary; his daughter, Claire Ruliffson; his son, William; and five grandchildren.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: Percy E. Pierce
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: Stephen H. Wentland
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Richard P. Wool

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE