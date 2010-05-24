Gulf Oil Spill Boosts Nalco Sales

Water treatment firm Nalco has told investors that it expects sales of dispersants used in the Gulf of Mexico oil spill will have reached $40 million by May 21. The total is equivalent to 1% of the company’s expected 2010 revenues. BP has deployed 640,000 gal of dispersants so far in the clean-up effort. Made of surfactants and a solvent, the dispersants break up oil slicks into smaller droplets. Nalco also says it will donate $2 million to the Nalco Foundation for relief and clean-up efforts.
