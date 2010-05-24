Honeywell, DuPont Team On Refrigerant

Honeywell and DuPont plan to jointly manufacture HFO-1234yf, a new automotive air-conditioning refrigerant with low global-warming potential (GWP). They gave no cost, location, or completion date for the “world-scale plant” they say they will build. However, each company plans separate marketing efforts to replace the high GWP refrigerant HFC-134a, as required by European Union regulations for new cars beginning in 2011. U.S. regulators are also expected to require the new refrigerant or an alternative such as carbon dioxide. The two firms jointly developed HFO-1234yf and will meet initial demand from facilities now under construction in China by Changshu 3F Zhonghao New Chemical Materials. DuPont intends to acquire a minority interest in 3F Zhonghao.
