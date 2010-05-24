Merck In Heart Drug Deal With ElexoPharm

Merck & Co. and German contract research organization ElexoPharm will work together to develop novel drug candidates targeting aldosterone synthase for the treatment of cardiovascular disease. ElexoPharm scores $1.9 million up front and could receive another $40 million in milestones throughout the course of the pact. ElexoPharm was spun out of Saarland University’s department of pharmaceutical and medicinal chemistry in 2005.
