Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Metal-Free Alkene Dioxygenation

Greener method avoids transition-metal catalysts by using O2 as an oxidant and oxygen-atom source

by Celia Henry Arnaud
May 24, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 21
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

Dioxygenation of alkenes normally requires expensive and sometimes toxic transition-metal catalysts, but Valerie A. Schmidt and Erik J. Alexanian of the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, have developed a less costly, metal-free approach to the reaction (Angew. Chem. Int. Ed., DOI: 10.1002/anie.201000843). The technique is “green” in that it uses only O2 or air as an environmentally benign and inexpensive oxidant and oxygen-atom source. In this intramolecular reaction of unsaturated N-aryl hydroxamic acids, the hydroxamic acid is first converted to an amidoxyl radical. The radical then attacks the alkene, and subsequent reaction of the intermediate with O2 delivers the dioxygenated alkene product (shown). The reaction is applicable to a wide range of alkene substrates, with the potential for high levels of stereocontrol, the researchers note. The dioxygenated product further provides access to 1,2-diols by mild reduction of its N–O bond. “Future studies will explore the unique reactivity of amidoxyl radicals in the development of new reactions and in complex synthetic applications,” the researchers write.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Refiguring The Equation For [2+2+1] Cycloadditions
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Cross-Coupling Fluorinations Ramp Up
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Direct N-Alkylation Of Amines

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE