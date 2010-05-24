Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

NRC Report Calls For Emissions Cuts

by Cheryl Hogue
May 24, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 21
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

The U.S. urgently needs to trim its greenhouse gas emissions, a report from the National Research Council says. It suggests that policymakers limit the nation’s emissions to between 170 billion and 200 billion tons of CO2 from 2012 to 2050, averaging 4 billion to 5 billion tons per year. In comparison, the U.S. now releases about 7 billion tons annually, says Robert W. Fri, who chaired the NRC panel that compiled the report, “Limiting the Magnitude of Future Climate Change.” The report is one of three that were mandated by Congress and released by NRC last week. A second report, on climate science, affirms that climate change is being detected and is primarily because of human activities, notably the burning of fossil fuels. Among its recommendations is research on solar radiation management, a form of geoengineering. The third report focuses on adaptation to unavoidable climate-change effects, such as rising sea levels. It warns that resources can no longer be managed according to previous experience and the historic variability of climate. Two more NRC reports in the series, one focused on providing information for effective decisions on climate change and the other offering a scientific framework for shaping policy choices, will be released later this year.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE