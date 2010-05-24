Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

New Start For Pd(III) Chemistry

Organometallic Chemistry: Complex with a carbon-Pd(III) bond makes C–C bonds

by Jyllian N. Kemsley
May 24, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 21
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

A novel organometallic Pd(III) complex with a pyridine-based macrocyclic ligand can react to form C–C bonds, opening up a new area of monopalladium chemistry (J. Am. Chem. Soc., DOI: 10.1021/ja103001g).

Calling the ligand design "very clever," Melanie S. Sanford, a chemistry professor at the University of Michigan who was not involved in the work, says it "represents a really exciting start to what should be a very fruitful exploration of the reaction chemistry of Pd(III)."

The chemistry of palladium in the 0, +1, +2, and +4 oxidation states is well-known, but complexes involving the +3 state are rare. Only three other monometallic complexes have been reported: PdF63– and two Pd(III) complexes with the macrocylic ligands triazacyclononane and trithiacyclononane, which have only Pd–N and Pd–S bonds, respectively. Other monomeric Pd(III) complexes have also been proposed as intermediates in several Pd-catalyzed reactions, but none has been isolated.

In the new work, a research group led by Liviu M. Mirica, a chemistry professor at Washington University in St. Louis, studied three octahedral Pd(III) complexes. In these, N,N'-di-tert-butyl-2,11-diaza[3.3](2,6)pyridinophane (abbreviated N4) provides four nitrogen ligands to the Pd atom. The remaining two ligands in the complexes are –CH3, –C6H5, or –Cl. The team prepared the complexes in the Pd2+ oxidation state, then oxidized them electrolytically or chemically to Pd3+.

Mirica and colleagues found that a solution of [(N4)PdIIICH3Cl]+ (shown) produced ethane when irradiated with light, likely through a reaction mechanism involving homolytic cleavage of the Pd–CH3 bond to form CH3·. Replacing the methyl with a phenyl ligand led to the formation of biphenyl. A mixture of methyl and phenyl Pd complexes produced toluene. The third complex studied, [(N4)PdIII(CH3)2]+, also produced ethane.

Study of the complexes and their chemistry should be helpful for developing catalysts for Pd-catalyzed, oxidative C–C bond formation, including conversion of methane to ethane, Mirica says.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Mixing And Matching Metals
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Silanediols Debut As New Catalyst Class
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Iron(V) Nitride Mimics Nitrogenase Activity

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE