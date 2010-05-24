Novozymes Sues Danisco Over Enzymes

Denmark’s Novozymes claims the compatriot firm Danisco has infringed on a patent for an α-amylase enzyme used in ethanol production. The suit, filed in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Wisconsin, asks for an injunction to halt Danisco’s alleged infringement and seeks unspecified damages. The two enzyme specialists have been at loggerheads before. In 2007, a federal court in Delaware ordered Danisco to pay Novozymes $8 million for infringing on another α-amylase patent.
